ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A man well-known around the Orangeburg community was murdered Tuesday while helping someone inspect a refrigerator.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed victim had gone with an acquaintance to a home on Irvin Street late Tuesday night to possibly help repair the appliance.

Witnesses inside the home told investigators the victim had a firearm. They said Jermain Jackson took the weapon and shot the victim once before leaving the residence.

Jackson, 45 was arrested soon after and will face a murder charge.

The acquaintance was outside in the car when he says he heard a “loud pop,” before seeing his friend stagger out of the home.

The unnamed 63-year-old victim was taken by the friend to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OCSO says the victim was well known not only in the community but known to members of the OCSO as well.

“This is a great loss to this community,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This man would work hard for his neighbors and customers, sometimes not even charging a penny for his time and effort.”

A court appearance will be determined later this week where Jackson will be formally presented his rights.