Composite sketch of suspect in homicide case in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies have released a composite sketch of the suspect accused of a homicide on Sunday.

Officials say a man was found dead in his home on Lazy Way Road.

According to investigators, they spoke to the victim’s relative, Chad Williams, 26, who says he called law enforcement when he saw his relative unconscious in the victim’s house.

He also told authorities he broke in the house after not making contact with the victim.

Authorities say Williams, who lived with the victim periodically, played no role in the murder.

According to officials, the male victim was in a recliner and had an injury to his upper body.

If you know who this suspect is, submit an anonymous tip to crimesc.com.