Lexington Dist. 2 endorses hybrid plan, delays school start

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington School District 2 has its plan in place for re-entry.

At its board meeting Thursday night the board approved a new start date of September 8th.

The board also endorsed a blended plan for face-to-face instruction to start the new school year, in which 4-year old kindergarten through – high school seniors will attend in-person learning two days a week and virtual learning three days a week.

Also the deadline has been extended to August 1st for families to sign up for the districts Virtual Academy. To do so go to lex2.org/virtualacademy/