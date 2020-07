COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a man at his home at knife point in April.

Authorities say Christopher Shearon is accused of breaking into a home on North Main Street.

According to investigators, he is accused of assaulting a man and robbing him at knife point.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

If you know where Shearon is, submit a tip at crimesc.com.