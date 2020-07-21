DHEC hosts 80 COVID-19 test sites, Lexington Medical Center hosts free test site Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus, there are several mobile testing sites across the Midlands and the state this week.

Right now there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15, 2020.

Lexington Medical Center and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they are working together to provide the free testing.

Testing will take place at Chapin High School, located at 300 Columbia Avenue in Chapin Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

You do not need to have symptoms and no appointments are necessary, but patients must have a valid ID and wear a face mask. Clinicians will administer the tests in a drive-thru format. Patients do not need to get out of their cars, say officials.

For more information on testing sites and locations, you can click here https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-mobile-pop-clinics