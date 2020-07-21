“It’s a family”: American Cornhole Organization brings World Championships to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For some, cornhole is just a game to be played at a tailgate outside Williams-Brice Stadium on a football Saturday.

For everyone at the American Cornhole Organization, the game means something more.

The ACO is holding its annual World Championships at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention center, bringing some of the best bag tossers in the world to the Soda City.

Spectators are encouraged to attend for free, and there are also public-draw events throughout the week for anyone who wants to get in on the action.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the ACO’s website.