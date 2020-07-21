Lawmakers overwhelmingly vote to limit military equipment going to police departments

(CNN) – Lawmakers on capitol hill Tuesday voted to limit the amount of military equipment police departments can receive from the Department of Defense.

Senators voted overwhelmingly to prevent police departments from getting weaponized tracked combat vehicles, weaponized drones, lethal grenades, and bayonets.

Lawmakers also agreed that any departments that get military equipment would have to be trained on de-escalation of force.

There are a few steps before this bill heads to the President’s desk, but he’s already said he’s against it over a different issue related to renaming military bases named for confederate leaders.