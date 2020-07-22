Judge temporarily blocks CARES Act funds going to private schools

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– A judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to use CARES Act funds on private school vouchers.

Orangeburg Co. Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson granted the block after attorney Skyler Hutto argued that the governor’s decision violated the state constitution’s provision that the state not fund private or religious education.

On Monday Gov. McMaster announced he would use $32 million in federal coronavirus aid for private school vouchers called SAFE grants.

In a statement to ABC Columbia News, Brian Symmes says, “Working families in South Carolina are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic and every parent should have the opportunity to choose the educational instruction that best suits their child’s needs. Federal coronavirus relief cannot, and should not, be denied to any citizen in need.”

Judge Dickson granted a temporary restraining order until arguments can be heard on July 29th.