SCDEW extends unemployment benefits

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– People on unemployment in South Carolina will have more time before those benefits expire.

The Department of Employment and Workforce announced Wednesday that the state is now eligible to offer an additional six weeks to the extended benefits program.

This is in addition to the previously announced 10 weeks earlier this month.

According to officials South Carolina law allows for the extension because the unemployment rate for the last three months exceeded 8%.

A spokesperson for the department says this will be the last extension.