Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office released the identity of a drowning victim Thursday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Javion Cannon, 17, of Columbia went into the Congaree River at approximately 5:30 Wednesday afternoon between the Cayce Boat Landing and the Blossom St. Bridge.

Fisher says his body was recovered at 9pm that evening.

The Cayce Police Dept. is investigating.