Free drive through Coronavirus screenings across SC: Where to get tested

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus, there are numerous testing sites across South Carolina and they are free.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, they are working with community partners to set up free mobile testing clinics throughout the coming weeks.

DHEC says there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through August 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

DHEC says you can also visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.