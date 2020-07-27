One arrested; another wanted for grand larceny in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say they arrested one man and searching for another suspect for grand larceny on Friday.

Authorities say Jesse Duke, 33, is charged with grand larceny.

According to investigators, deputies were called to a residence in Peak about a theft of a golf cart early Friday morning.

Officials say they found Duke and another man at the scene, and they fled on a four-wheeler toward the Broad River.

Deputies say they abandoned the four-wheeler and ran into the woods, leading to an almost 11 hour manhunt.

According to authorities, Duke was seen in Fairfield County and was caught by deputies and SLED agents after a foot chase near the Alston Trail Head of the Palmetto Trail.

Officials say the second suspect is an African American male previously dressed in dark clothing.

If you know where he is, submit a tip to crimesc.com.