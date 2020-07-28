Man accused of robbing victim at knife point on N. Main Street caught

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a victim at knife point in April.

Authorities say Christopher Shearon is charged with assault and battery, burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to investigators, Shearon broke into the victim’s home on North Main Street, assaulted him and robbed him with a knife.

Police haven’t reported any injuries.

Shearon was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, with his bond set at 100-thousand dollars.