Man wearing brightly colored flames mask robs conveniences store at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Investigators are looking for an armed robbery suspect who wore a brightly colored mask with flames on it to rob a convenience store last week.

The robbery happened at the G.T. Foodmart on Shakespeare Rd. Friday, July 24 just before 1:30 p.m.

According to RCSD the man entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money from the cash register before leaving on foot.

The clerk described the suspect as approximately 5’ 9”, 250 lbs. He was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with blue jeans or sweat pants. Surveillance video shows the man appears to have tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RCSD at (803) 576-3000 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.