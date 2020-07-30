One suspect arrested; another wanted for bar shooting in Swansea

(Courtesy: LCDC) Jamel Dash

(Courtesy: LCSD) Suspect wanted for drive-by bar shooting in Swansea.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested one suspect and looking for another in a drive-by shooting at a bar in Swansea on July 5.

Authorities say Jamel Dash, 33, is charged with five counts of attempted murder for the early morning shooting.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Officials say they need your help find another man involved in the shooting.

Deputies haven’t reported any injuries from the incident.

According to authorities, the suspect was seen driving with Dash in blue, late-model crew cab pickup truck (possibly a Chevy) at the scene.

If you know where he is, please contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.