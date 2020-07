Suspect wanted for robbery, assault at El Cheapo’s on Two Notch Road

(Courtesy: CPD) Surveillance image of suspect wanted for robbery and assault at El Cheapo gas station on Two Notch Road on July 18.

(Courtesy: CPD) Second surveillance image of the El Cheapo assault and robbery suspect.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released surveillance images of a man accused of a robbery at a local gas station this month.

Officials say it happened on July 18 at the El Cheapo gas station on Two Notch Road.

According to investigators, the suspect is accused of assaulting and robbing a 49-year-old man of his money.

If you know who this is, submit a tip to crimesc.com.