City of Columbia Council votes to extend mask requirement another 60 days

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Make sure you have your mask. The City of Columbia extended its’ mask ordinance for another sixty days.

The City Council met virtually Tuesday afternoon and once again, the City’s response to COVID-19 was at the top of the agenda.

During the meeting, the council unanimously approved extending the City’s Ordinance requiring masks in public.

For more on the ordinance, click here https://columbiasc.gov/headlines/06-25-2020/CityReleasesMaskOrdinanceFAQs