Edventure to host ‘Countdown to Kindergarten’ event virtually

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a back to school bash, virtually.

Edventure Children’s Museum will host the annual ‘Countdown to Kindergarten’ August 7, 2020.

Organizers say due to the pandemic, they will be holding a virtual event.

Museum officials say EdVenture’s website will include tips from education leaders and several “welcome to kindergarten” messages, including one from Governor Henry McMaster.”

countdowntokindergarten. If you are interested in taking part in the Zoom conversations led by early childhood advocates and health care leaders, you can register by visiting the museum’s website at www.edventure.org countdowntokindergarten.

Museum officials say the registration site includes the day’s schedule and an opportunity to select from several of the 20-30 minute sessions.

For more information click here , https://www.edventure.org/calendar