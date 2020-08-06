Missing Richland teen with medical condition found safe in Alabama

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they found a missing teen with a medical condition safe in Alabama.

Authorities say they found Jayden Miller, 16, on Wednesday.

Officials say he was reported missing after he was last seen at his home on Legion Drive on August 1 around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, he has a medical condition that could’ve threatened his life if he wasn’t found quickly.

Deputies say he is now safe.