Pedestrian involved in fatal collision on Clemson Road identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle last month on Clemson Road & I-20.

Coroner Gary Watts says Jose Cruz-Lopez Ramirez, 41, died on scene from blunt force trauma.

Columbia Police say it happened on July 29 after 9 p.m.

According to investigators, Ramirez was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing while in the roadway unlawfully.

Officials say a Ford Taurus hit Ramirez and stopped at the scene.

Police say they’re looking for another vehicle that hit the victim and left the scene.

The case is under investigation.