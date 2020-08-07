Lawmakers fail to reach economic stimulus deal

President Trump plans to put executive order in place as negotiations fall flat

(CNN) — Nationally there have been more than 4.8 million cases of coronavirus reported, while the number of Americans who have died has surpassed 160 thousand.

Much like the pandemic, there appears to be no relief in sight for those in the U.S. struggling through the health crisis with no financial assistance. Stimulus aid negotiations to assist those hardest hit have ended as the Trump Admand Democratic leaders cave in.

Negotiations between the administration and Democratic leadership hoping to reach a relief bill ended Friday, with both parties leaving citing no measured progress toward an agreement and no plans for a future meeting.

Whitney Wild has the latest from the White House.