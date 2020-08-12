Big South Delays Fall Season, Targets Spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – With the health and well-being of its student-athletes as its top priority, the Big South Conference announced today it is delaying its fall sports seasons with the intent of playing in the spring. This includes the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Additionally, fall competitions in the sports of men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well. The Big South Football Members voted to allow up to four non-conference games in the fall at institutional discretion.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”

Big South member institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations and with the exception of fall sport competition, at their own discretion and in accordance with applicable local and state regulations and procedures.