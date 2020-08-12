DHEC: 712 new cases of Coronavirus, 45 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Wednesday, 712 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 45 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 102,143 and confirmed deaths to 2,057.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Tuesday statewide was 3,627 and the percent positive was 19.6%.

DHEC says as of yesterday, a total of 857,773 tests have been conducted in the state.

DHEC :

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Looking to get tested? DHEC says there are 145 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 227 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.