Kershaw Co. deputies searching for armed suspect

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Kershaw Co. deputies say they are searching for a man they say stole a rifle from a car during a series of car break-ins in the area near the Kershaw Co. Lancaster Co. line.

Deputies say the suspect, who is believed to be a juvenile, was spotted Wednesday afternoon on Neds Creek Rd.

According to investigators the stolen rifle has been recovered.

If you know where the suspect pictured in the surveillance picture above is call the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or the Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Dept.