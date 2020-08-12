U.S. pays biotech company Moderna $1.5 billion for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is one of several companies working on potential coronavirus vaccines for Americans

The U.S. government is paying medical company Moderna $1.5 point billion dollars to make and deliver 100 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but is already being manufactured so if it is approved it can be rolled out quickly.

The government investment assures the vaccine would be made available at no cost to any American who wants it, however, health care providers could charge fees for administering it. The current deal that’s been reached is similar to ones already in the works with several other pharmaceutical companies also producing alternative vaccine options.