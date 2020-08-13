RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One’s Nutrition Services has extended the deadline to their meal program online survey.

Officials say you now have until this Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the survey, due to the district’s start date being pushed back to August 31.

According to district officials, the survey is only for families that plan on receiving meals during e-learning and virtual instruction models for the Fall 2020 school year.

The survey also helps give them proper planning for their meal programs.

Richland One says they will provide free meals to all district students through pre-planned bus routes, no matter their income level.

Non-Richland One students can get breakfast and lunch five days a week for 31 dollars and 25 cents.

If you want to take the survey, visit Richland One’s survey page on SurveyMonkey by clicking here.