Former Gamecock Maik Kotsar signs first pro contract with Hamburg Towers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The undisputed leader of last year’s Gamecock men’s basketball team is getting his first shot at playing in the pros.
Today Hamburg Towers announced the signing of former South Carolina standout Maik Kotsar to play in the Basketball Bundesliga.
Kotsar left the Gamecocks after four years as a starter, he finished his time at South Carolina with a career-best 11.2 points per game last season. He was also the only player in the SEC with 40+ steals and 30+ blocks.
A native of Estonia, Kotsar is heading back to Europe to begin his pro career.