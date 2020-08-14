Former Gamecock Maik Kotsar signs first pro contract with Hamburg Towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The undisputed leader of last year’s Gamecock men’s basketball team is getting his first shot at playing in the pros.

Today Hamburg Towers announced the signing of former South Carolina standout Maik Kotsar to play in the Basketball Bundesliga.

Helped his team reach the Final Four as a freshman ☑️

4-year starter ☑️

1,000-point scorer ☑️

All-SEC ☑️

Numerous academic honors and achievements ☑️@UofSC grad ☑️ PRO 🏀💪 Congrats to @MaikKalev who will begin a new journey with the @hamburgtowers!! #Gamecocks 🐔 pic.twitter.com/vs1hVg5Rkr — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) August 14, 2020

Kotsar left the Gamecocks after four years as a starter, he finished his time at South Carolina with a career-best 11.2 points per game last season. He was also the only player in the SEC with 40+ steals and 30+ blocks.

If I can be like Maik. Dann wäre ich 122 Kilo schwer. Die Gegenspieler wird's freuen, dass @MaikKalev jetzt bei uns spielt: https://t.co/FtoRa31JPP#HamburgTowers pic.twitter.com/0yOHsQuYn5 — Hamburg Towers (@hamburgtowers) August 14, 2020

A native of Estonia, Kotsar is heading back to Europe to begin his pro career.