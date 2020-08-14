Woman accused of pulling gun on Walmart employee on Killian Road wanted

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to find a woman accused of pulling a gun on a Walmart employee this month.

Authorities say the suspect was arguing with the employee over a money order at the Killian Road store on August 1.

According to investigators, the suspect pulled a gun on the employee while her daughter was in the cart.

Deputies haven’t reported any injuries from this incident.

If you know who she is, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.