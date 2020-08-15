Coastal Carolina and Kansas to Flip Home Games for 2020 and 2021

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University and Kansas University athletic departments have agreed to flip the home and home football games with the Chanticleers heading to Lawrence,

Kan. this season and the Jayhawks returning the game at Brooks Stadium in 2021.

The two teams will play in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Kansas athletic administration in working with us to keep our series intact,” stated director of athletics Matt Hogue. “We look forward to this year’s contest.”

Coastal was set to host its first-ever Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium in the Jayhawks on Sept. 26. However, due to the Big 12 announcing that its members can play just one home non-conference home game this season, the two schools decided to keep the series alive with Kansas hosting the Chants in 2020.

Now, the Chants will host Kansas on Sept. 11, 2021, inside Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers went to Lawrence last season and defeated the Jayhawks 12-7 on Sept. 7 for the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent.