Sewing appears to be the pandemic past time

The surge in sewing machines came after the demand for face masks left some making their own

(CNN) — While many businesses are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic one industry is experiencing a sudden boom.

Many people are taking up sewing as a way to fill their spare time brought on by the pandemic.

sewing machine sellers are now scrambling to keep up with a surge in demand.

A more obvious trigger for the sewing boom is the demand for face masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations to wear them.