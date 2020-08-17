Gamecocks to open up 2020 at home against Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With fall practices set to begin tomorrow, the Gamecocks now know who they’ll be preparing to play on Sept. 26.

South Carolina will be opening up the season at Williams-Brice Stadium hosting the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gamecocks are 10-26-2 in their rivlary with the Volunteers, most recently losing to them at Neyland Stadium 41-21 last fall.

South Carolina has won three of the last four and six of the last 10 meetings with the Vols, and have recorded wins in five of the last six tilts at Williams-Brice Stadium. Six of the last eight meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals have been decided by three points or less. The Sept. 26 meeting matches the 1942 contest that ended in an 0-0 tie as the earliest the two Eastern Division rivals have met in a season. The 2020 contest will mark just the third time the teams have met in September in a series that dates back to 1903.