SC man accused of stalking, attempted kidnapping of wrestling star

Tampa, FL (WOLO)–A Low Country man is in custody in Florida accused of attempting to kidnap a professional wrestler.

Phillip Thomas of Cordesville was arrested early Sunday in Tampa and charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Deputies say Thomas was obsessed with 26 year old wrestling star Sonya Deville.

According to investigators, Thomas broke into the home and watched Deville for hours before she saw him and called 911.

Deputies say when they found him he had zip ties, duct tape, and mace.