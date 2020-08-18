More than 200 unmarked graves found on Clemson campus

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – A team of researchers has announced that more than 200 unmarked graves have been discovered in a Clemson University cemetery. The graves are thought to be of those enslaved at John C. Calhoun’s plantation as well as sharecroppers and convicted workers who constructed campus buildings. Researchers had long known unidentified bodies of African-Americans were buried among the graves of prominent university figures in Woodland Cemetery. But the renewed push for recognition of the graves was sparked earlier this year by students who raised concerns about the state of the unmarked plots in a fenced-off, littered area. Researchers said additional graves are expected to be uncovered as the effort continues.