New York, NY (CNN)–Almost 7 in 10 Americans say they are embarrassed by the the US response to the coronavirus.

That’s according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

62% of the public says President Donald Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak.

The poll finds disapproval of President Trump’s handling of the outbreak at a new high, 58%.

55% of those polled think the worst of the pandemic is still ahead.