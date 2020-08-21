Multiple suspects arrested for vehicle thefts and break-ins throughout the Midlands

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Robert Smith

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) William Nelson

(Courtesy: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center) Audante Wilson

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Azavius Jones







SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Clarendon County deputies say four men have been arrested for multiple stolen vehicles and break-ins throughout many counties in the Midlands.

Authorities say Robert Smith, William Nelson, Audante Wilson, and Azavius Jones, are all charged with the vehicle thefts and break-ins.

Deputies say on August 9, at approximately 3 a.m., they responded to a call of a vehicle break-in on Peggy Lane.

According to investigators, they later found a stolen SUV from Richland County in the area, and tried to stop it when the driver fled, causing a high speed chase.

Officials say the driver wrecked the SUV while attempting to turn onto Highway 260, and the four suspects left the vehicle and fled into a wooded area.

Deputies say Smith, 20, later turned himself in.

Shortly after daylight, authorities say they arrested Nelson, 19, in the Country Club area of Clarendon County, where approximately 18 vehicles were broken into.

On August 9, Sumter County deputies say they noticed a stolen 2018 GMC Yukon and attempted to stop it, when the driver started a short chase started.

Authorities say two suspects ran from the vehicle and they arrested Wilson, 24.

On August 12, authorities in Sumter arrested Jones, 18, after conducting a search warrant at his home in Hibiscus Mobile Home Park, where they found a stolen 2014 GMC Yukon.

On August 13, deputies say they conducted another search warrant at a different home in Hibiscus Mobile Home Park and found several stolen items from Clarendon County and Sumter County.

Officials say there may be more suspects involved as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on these incidents, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.