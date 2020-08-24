WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested one man and searching for another after a shooting at an apartment complex in West Columbia Saturday.

Authorities say Montel Hakim Reese-Green, 22, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, for the shooting at Riverbend Apartments.

According to investigators, Reese-Green and another man shot the male victim multiple times in the lower-body in the parking lot.

Deputies say the victim drove himself to a family member’s house and was later taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they located Reese-Green walking in the apartment complex shortly after the shooting.

Authorities say he was later taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where a judge denied him bond.

If you know where the other suspect is, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.