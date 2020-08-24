Night one of the Republican National Convention

(CNN) — Two of South Carolina’s most prominent political figures front and center Monday night as the Republican National Convention kicked off from Charlotte., North Carolina

Former Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott headlining night one of the convention.



First Lady Melania Trump is expected to address the nation. You can watch coverage right here on ABC Columbia at 10 p.m.