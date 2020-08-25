ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in the town of North on Monday.

Authorities say Antoine Mack, 39, is charged with murder.

Officials say before 2 a.m., they were called to a residence on River Rest Road, where they later found the victim shot in the yard.

Investigators say a woman, who says she had domestic issues with Mack in the past, sent a message to the victim after getting a text from Mack asking where she was.

According to the incident report, she met the victim at her River Rest Road home when the woman received another text from Mack stating he was about to “show out.”

Deputies say while she was in the victim’s vehicle in the yard, the victim and woman were soon confronted by Mack.

Witnesses said Mack grabbed a handgun from the woman before stepping back and firing a single round from the weapon, striking the victim.

Deputies say he’s facing a minimum of 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.