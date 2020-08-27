For the Health of It: Covid Posture in Schools

Tyler Ryan speaks with Hima Dalal about maintaining good posture in the classroom

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – As schools open, and utilize a hydrid of classroom and home study, one by product is increased screen time. Hima Dalal from Vital Energy says that posture and proper seating are very important to prevent back, neck and other joint pain and muscle strain issues in children. Proper posture and ergonomics of seating is very important for avoiding eye strain and it will help to improve concentration. The height of a desk or chair, level of computer or laptop screen and position of the mouse are all extremely important.

Sit with your back straight, shoulders pulled back and buttocks touching the end of the seat. Neck and head should be in an upright angle with ears aligned with your shoulders, elbows should be at 100 degrees, distribute weight evenly on both hips- do not lean on the left or right side. Your knees should be slightly higher than the hips at about 95 degrees. Your feet should be supported. There should be a small gap of 2-3 inches between the bottom of the thigh and the edge of the seat.

Computer screens should be at eye level and there should be a 20-30-inch distance between the screen and your eyes. Adjust the back of the chair so it is at 100-110 degrees recline. Alternate between the keyboard and mouse with the hands being slightly lower than the elbows while typing.

Avoid doing your homeschooling work from the sofa, bed or in the wrong sitting posture. Remember to take a break and stretch every 30 minutes.

You can make an appointment with Vital Energy for Good Body Mechanics & Ergonomic Evaluation for Seating and Posture techniques, knowledge and or treatments for issues regarding postural concerns.

