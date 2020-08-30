DHEC: 1,019 new Coronavirus cases in SC

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday 1,019 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697 and confirmed deaths to 2,574.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC  statewide, Saturday was 4,730  and the percent positive was 21.5%.

 

