DHEC: 1,019 new Coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday 1,019 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697 and confirmed deaths to 2,574.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide, Saturday was 4,730 and the percent positive was 21.5%.