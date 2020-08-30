DHEC encourages anyone who would like to be tested to get tested for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Health officials are urging anyone who wants to get tested, to check out the mobile testing sites across the state.

DHEC says testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus.

DHEC says there are 238 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.