RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say nine men are arrested in connection with a fight and a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in May.

Officials say the suspects listed below are all charged with 2nd degree assault by mob:

Arion Clarkson, 20

Christopher Cravets, 24

Drevon Payne, 20

Genari McNeil, 19

Jason Crushhon, 29

Marcel Dillon, 24

Marquise Randolph, 21

Saequez Morris, 22

Tony Williams, 20

According to investigators, on May 4, an assault was coordinated inside the jail against two victims, who were also inmates, in the evening hours.

Officials say the suspects, who are all known gang members, attacked the victims because one used the jail phone during a time period the suspects didn’t agree with.

Deputies say the second victim was assaulted for trying to help the first victim.

Authorities say both victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department says additional charges and or arrests may be forthcoming.