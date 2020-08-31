DHEC: 651 new cases of Coronavirus, 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials reported, on Monday, 651 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333 and confirmed deaths to 2,588.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports the total number of individual test results reported on Sunday was 4,177 and the percent positive was 15.6%.

DHEC says as of Sunday, 1,013,506 tests have been conducted in the state.

PER DHEC:

Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 228 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.