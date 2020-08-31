DHEC updates recommendations for Coronavirus testing in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials have announced what they are calling updated recommendations for COVID-19 testing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is encouraging anyone who would like to be tested, to get tested.

In a release, “DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing,“ said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones. Meanwhile, others don’t know that they’ve been in close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events open to anyone who would like to be tested.”

DHEC says there are 238 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.