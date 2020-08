Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the University of South Carolina’s COVID-19 tracker, there are more than 500 active cases on campus and more than 600 since the beginning of August.

Monday morning someone had painted on the wall of the Russell House, “Mister Caslen shut it down, 600 sick, ?? must die??”.

The graffiti has since been covered up.

A spokesperson for the university says police are investigating.