UofSC players, coaches hold demonstration for racial equality, end to police brutality

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Monday morning, the University of South Carolina football team took the day off of practice to come together against social injustice.

The team held a demonstration at the Russell House on the university’s campus in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Blake was shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, WI.

The Gamecocks’ demonstration follows other demonstrations across college sports, the NBA, NFL, and MLB.