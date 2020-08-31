Victim identified from fatal collision on U.S. 321 in Swansea

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on U.S. 321 Saturday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Antonio Robinson, 37, died on U.S. 321 near Lewis Rast Road.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Robinson was driving towards Columbia, when he left the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Officials say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died on scene from multiple traumatic injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.