COVID 19 numbers at UofSC continue to grow

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow exponentially on the University of South Carolina campus.

According to the university’s on-line COVID-19 tracker there are now more than one thousand active cases on campus.

Just a day earlier there were around 600.

Only nine of those are faculty members.

Since August 1st the university says it has tested more than 12,000 people.

For a complete look at the latest COVID-19 numbers at UofSC click here.

University President Bob Caslen released a statement regarding the most recent numbers, “I applaud the large number of tests we have been doing, enabling us to get same day results. It is important to identify all positive cases and take care of them. We will begin to focus our testing where we are seeing increased numbers of positives, mostly identified through our wastewater surveillance. The is science informing us and enabling us to specifically act in places that require intervention. We will continue to focus and hold students accountable for behavior. Nevertheless, the recent leveling is encouraging, as well as the minimal spread from the student population to faculty, staff and into the community.”