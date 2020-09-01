DHEC: 761 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 37 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-State Health officials reported Tuesday 761 new confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,116 and confirmed deaths to 2,626.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control says individual test results reported to DHEC Monday, statewide was 3,396 and the percent positive was 22.4%.

DHEC says as of Monday, a total of 1,018,379 tests have been conducted in the state.

Per DHEC: there are 254 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 229 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.