Governor and DHEC release limited outdoor visitation guidelines for Nursing Homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–State Health Officials, along with Governor Henry McMaster released new guidelines Tuesday for nursing home visits.

In a release from DHEC, they say a facility’s ability to allow visitation depends on a number of factors, including but not limited to the following:

Existing cases of the virus within the facility

Facility’s staffing capabilities and PPE availability

Facility’s ability to comply with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) testing requirements.

DHEC says each nursing home and assisted living facility will need a reasonable amount of time in order to meet the criteria outlined in these guidelines, meaning outdoor visitation will not be immediately available.

Health officials are asking visitors to coordinate directly with facilities to determine when visitation may be permitted and to coordinate visits when possible.

According to DHEC, the guidelines are available in full on DHEC’s website, on the “Nursing Homes” resource webpage accessible toward the bottom of the main COVID-19 landing page.

DHEC says facilities that can meet the criteria outlined in the guidelines, may allow for physically distanced outdoor visitation for a limited period of time.

According to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control, as of Tuesday, there are 90 nursing homes in the state that meet the criteria of not having cases among residents or staff within the prior 14 days, and there are 31 nursing homes that have only had one case in the last 14 days and would hopefully soon meet this criteria as well.

Here is a link to DHEC guidelines for outdoor visitation https://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/Outdoor-Visitation-Guidelines_9.1.20.pdf